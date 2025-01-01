$8,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
94,125KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1PE5SB0E7466692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 94,125 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
In great shape and condition,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,power seats,Heated seats,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $8950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO
8215 LAWSON ROAD
MILTON ONTARIO
PH:647-281-2241
RELIANCE AUTO
8215 LAWSON ROAD
MILTON ONTARIO
PH:647-281-2241
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT 143,680 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Sonic LT Sunroof Alloys 184,385 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
2014 Lexus IS 250 209,583 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Email Reliance Auto Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
Call Dealer
647-281-XXXX(click to show)
647-281-2241
Alternate Numbers289-937-2764
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,750
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2014 Chevrolet Cruze