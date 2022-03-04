Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

235,235 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1651016140
  2. 1651016196
  3. 1651016196
  4. 1651016196
  5. 1651016196
  6. 1651016196
  7. 1651016196
  8. 1651016196
  9. 1651016196
  10. 1651016196
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

235,235KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8503184
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB4E7129139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,service record , Automatic Transmission,AC, Heating,very well maintained ,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock,Bluetooth,Heated seats,Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....Two set of tires….one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $6950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 117,480 KM
$7,950 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 253,423 KM
$5,200 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla S
 246,325 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Inventory