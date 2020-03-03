Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT Crew Cab 4WD V8 CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT Crew Cab 4WD V8 CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 4787283
  2. 4787283
  3. 4787283
  4. 4787283
  5. 4787283
  6. 4787283
  7. 4787283
  8. 4787283
  9. 4787283
  10. 4787283
  11. 4787283
  12. 4787283
  13. 4787283
  14. 4787283
  15. 4787283
  16. 4787283
  17. 4787283
  18. 4787283
  19. 4787283
  20. 4787283
  21. 4787283
Contact Seller

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

  • 176,232KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4787283
  • Stock #: D5693
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC1EG507592
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Very Clean Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1LT Crew Cab 4WD V8 With Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Blue on Grey Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $472/ Monthly or $214/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Climate Control, Rear View Camera, Side Running Board Bluetooth, Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.
TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2012 Lincoln MKX LIM...
 144,289 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Liberty Li...
 173,635 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Journey R...
 170,071 KM
$7,895 + tax & lic
LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Send A Message