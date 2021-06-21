Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

193,309 KM

Details Description Features

$27,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LZ Z71 Crew Cab 4WD 6.2L V8 Camera Leather Certified

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LZ Z71 Crew Cab 4WD 6.2L V8 Camera Leather Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 7471089
  2. 7471089
  3. 7471089
  4. 7471089
  5. 7471089
  6. 7471089
  7. 7471089
  8. 7471089
  9. 7471089
  10. 7471089
  11. 7471089
  12. 7471089
  13. 7471089
  14. 7471089
  15. 7471089
  16. 7471089
  17. 7471089
  18. 7471089
  19. 7471089
  20. 7471089
  21. 7471089
  22. 7471089
Contact Seller

$27,795

+ taxes & licensing

193,309KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7471089
  • Stock #: D6605
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJXEG449195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6605
  • Mileage 193,309 KM

Vehicle Description

*ONE OWNER*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Silverado 1500 1LTZ Z71 4WD 6.2L V8 With On Star Navigation, Rear View Camera, Silver on Black Leather int. Financing options are available for 48 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Bed Liner, On Star Navigation, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Side Steps Bars, Auto Start, Bose Sound System, Off Road Package, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161.TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bose Sound System
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Rear Defrost
AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Auto Start or Remote Start
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2013 Mercedes-Benz C...
 127,283 KM
$12,795 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus GS 350 AW...
 56,816 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tundra S...
 169,246 KM
$26,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory