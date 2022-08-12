Menu
2014 Chevrolet Sonic

129,504 KM

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

LT CERTIFIED *TIMING BELT REPLACED* CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE

LT CERTIFIED *TIMING BELT REPLACED* CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

129,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8974168
  • Stock #: A1805
  • VIN: 1G1JC6EH6E4188321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1805
  • Mileage 129,504 KM

Vehicle Description

*TIMING BELT REPLACED BY CHEVY THIS YEAR*19 DEATILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Chevrolet Sonic LT Sedan 1.8L 4Cyl  with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth and Cruise Controls. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Direction Compass, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected

