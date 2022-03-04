Menu
2014 Dodge Avenger

164,514 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

SXT 2.4L CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS POWER SEAT

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

164,514KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8540969
  • Stock #: A1673
  • VIN: 1C3CDZCB0EN102819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,514 KM

Vehicle Description

 *SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Avenger SXT 2.4L 4 CYL with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloys, and Cruise Control. Pearl Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Driver Power Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

