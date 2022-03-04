$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
2014 Dodge Avenger
SXT 2.4L CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS POWER SEAT
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8540969
- Stock #: A1673
- VIN: 1C3CDZCB0EN102819
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1673
- Mileage 164,514 KM
Vehicle Description
*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Dodge Avenger SXT 2.4L 4 CYL with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Sunroof, Alloys, and Cruise Control. Pearl Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirror, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control, Driver Power Seat, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.