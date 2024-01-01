Menu
Excellent condition,7 passenger,Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Bluetooth,Back up camera,power seats,Heated seats,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $11950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.

RELIANCE AUTO 
 8215 LAWSON ROAD 
 MILTON ONTARIO

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,216 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
165,216KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG3ER185365

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,216 KM

Excellent condition,7 passenger,Accident free,service record ,Automatic Transmission, AC, Heating,very well maintained,Leather seats,Bluetooth,Back up camera,power seats,Heated seats,Alloys,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry,etc....vehicle is being sold certified.....6 month Premium special warranty included ....Price $11950 plus tax plus licensing fee...please call or text for more information....view and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO  8215 LAWSON ROAD  MILTON ONTARIO 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

