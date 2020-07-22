Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

148,957 KM

Details Description

$10,895

+ tax & licensing
$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-877-256-4965

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | ROOF RACK | 2ND ROW PWR WINDOWS & MORE!!!!

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | ROOF RACK | 2ND ROW PWR WINDOWS & MORE!!!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

1-877-256-4965

  • Listing ID: 5393222
  • Stock #: DG170A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0ER136012

$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

148,957KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour True Blue Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # DG170A
  • Mileage 148,957 KM

Vehicle Description

WHAT A GREAT DEAL!!! 2014 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN CANADA VALUE PACKAGE!!! Looking for a people mover?? This one is equipped with 7 Passenger, 2nd Row Power Windows, Deep Tint, 17inch Alloys, Black Side Roof Rails, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available!

