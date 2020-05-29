Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

SE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* PUSH START ALLOYS CRUISE AUX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Journey

SE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* PUSH START ALLOYS CRUISE AUX

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 5194700
  2. 5194700
  3. 5194700
  4. 5194700
  5. 5194700
  6. 5194700
  7. 5194700
  8. 5194700
  9. 5194700
  10. 5194700
  11. 5194700
  12. 5194700
  13. 5194700
  14. 5194700
  15. 5194700
  16. 5194700
  17. 5194700
  18. 5194700
  19. 5194700
  20. 5194700
  21. 5194700
  22. 5194700
  23. 5194700
  24. 5194700
  25. 5194700
  26. 5194700
  27. 5194700
  28. 5194700
  29. 5194700
  30. 5194700
  31. 5194700
  32. 5194700
  33. 5194700
Contact Seller

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,220KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5194700
  • Stock #: A852
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB1ET303108
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*LOW KILOMETRES*DEALER DETAILED SERVICE HISTORY*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*MINT CONDITIONS* BEAUTIFUL DODGE JOURNEY SE  IN A GREAT SHAPE 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Alloys, Push Start and Cruise Control. Silver on Black Interior. Financing options are available from as low as $184/ Monthly or $85/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included. based on 4.75% and $0 Down payment for 72 Months O.A.C.

Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Dual Climate Control, 2Set Keyless Entry, Push to Start, Alloys, Roof Rack, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Door Code Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
  • New Tires
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
  • SPORT PACKAGE
  • Automatic lights
  • Fully loaded
  • Accident Free
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Aux in
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Compass Direction
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Door Code Entry
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
  • Clear Carproof or Carfax
  • Dealer Trade-In
  • Service Records Included
  • Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Chevrolet Impal...
 178,265 KM
$4,795 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima 2...
 146,376 KM
$7,795 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Veloste...
 79,802 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory