2014 Dodge Journey

Safety Security System

Traction Control

Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Push Button Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel

Dual Climate Control Exterior Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows

New Tires Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats

Additional Features SPORT PACKAGE

Automatic lights

Fully loaded

Accident Free

Driver Side Airbag

Aux in

2 keys

Vehicle Stability Management VSM

Compass Direction

Smart / Active Cornering Headlights

Door Code Entry

Theft Deterrent/Alarm

Anti-lock Brakes / ABS

Assisted Braking

Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Remote / Keyless Entry

Air Conditioning A/C

Certified Pre-Owned / CPO

Clear Carproof or Carfax

Dealer Trade-In

Service Records Included

Luggage / Roof Rack

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.