2014 Dodge Journey

173,742 KM

Details

$9,895

+ tax & licensing
$9,895

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 Dodge Journey

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD 7 Passenger Navigation DVD/TV Certified

2014 Dodge Journey

R/T AWD 7 Passenger Navigation DVD/TV Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$9,895

+ taxes & licensing

173,742KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6442149
  • Stock #: D6275
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG6ET220252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6275
  • Mileage 173,742 KM

Vehicle Description

*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Dodge Journey R/T 3.6L AWD 7 Passenger, With Navigation System, DVD Entertainment System, Bluetooth Grey on Black Leather int. Financing options are available from as low as $217/ Monthly or $100/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Climate Control, Alloys, Leather Heated Seats, Alpine Sound System, Remote Starter, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, DVD Entertainment System, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
AWD
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Roof DVD/TV
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

