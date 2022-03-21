$11,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Fiat 500
L EASY CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED FOG LIGHTS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$11,995
- Listing ID: 8806649
- Stock #: A1748
- VIN: ZFBCFABHXEZ024297
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 191,732 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Fiat 500L 4Doors Hatchback Sport 1.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Camera, Parking sensors, Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Heated Seats. White on White/Red Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic roof, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Heated Sport Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
