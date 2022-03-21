2014 Fiat 500

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 1 , 7 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8806649

8806649 Stock #: A1748

A1748 VIN: ZFBCFABHXEZ024297

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1748

Mileage 191,732 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Premium Audio Package Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.