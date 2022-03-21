Menu
2014 Fiat 500

191,732 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Fiat 500

2014 Fiat 500

L EASY CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED FOG LIGHTS

2014 Fiat 500

L EASY CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT*NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED FOG LIGHTS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

191,732KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8806649
  Stock #: A1748
  VIN: ZFBCFABHXEZ024297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1748
  • Mileage 191,732 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Fiat 500L 4Doors Hatchback Sport 1.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Camera, Parking sensors, Bluetooth and Cruise Control and Heated Seats. White on White/Red Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Bluetooth, AC, Steering Mounted Controls, Panoramic roof, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Heated Sport Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
PREMIUM PACKAGE
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

