2014 Ford Edge

114,771 KM

Details

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

Limited AWD Navigation Camera Panoramic Certified

2014 Ford Edge

Limited AWD Navigation Camera Panoramic Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

114,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7629811
  • Stock #: TRD460
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KCXEBA12880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # TRD460
  • Mileage 114,771 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Ford Edge Limited AWD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available up to 48 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Blind Spot Indicator, CD/ AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Seats, Power Tail Gate, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Smart Keyless Entry/ Push to Start. Remote Starter, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 *ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!! Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
AWD
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

