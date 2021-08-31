2014 Ford Edge

+ taxes & licensing
*NO ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*WELL MAINTAINED*Very Clean Ford Edge Limited AWD With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Black on Black Leather Int. Financing options are available up to 48 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Blind Spot Indicator, CD/ AUX/ Bluetooth, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Heated Leather Seats, Power Tail Gate, Back up Camera, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Smart Keyless Entry/ Push to Start. Remote Starter, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 *ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!! Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. *Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. *Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6
