2014 Ford Escape

153,280 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETTOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV BLUETTOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159500
  • Stock #: A2198
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GXXEUB50475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,280 KM

Vehicle Description

*FORD SERVICE RECORDS*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 1.6L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Reverse Parking Sensors, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Push Button Start

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

