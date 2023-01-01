Menu
*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Back Up Camera, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

2014 Ford Escape

194,820 KM

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

2.0L ECOBOOST SE 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

2014 Ford Escape

2.0L ECOBOOST SE 4WD CERTIFIED NAVI CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

194,820KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G91EUD39419

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2384
  • Mileage 194,820 KM

*DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Roof Rack, Back Up Camera, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.


Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.



Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Windows

Power Steering

Rear Defrost

Bluetooth

5 Passenger

Telescopic Steering Wheel

AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Ford Escape