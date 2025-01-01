$6,937+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
*AS-IS* Titanium, AWD, Leather, Alloys
Location
Achilles Mazda
1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8
(289) 627-1800
$6,937
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 210,500 KM
Vehicle Description
AS-IS
Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon.
*** This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
