<p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><strong><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif>AS-IS</span></strong></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=background-color:white><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:black>Vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We have determined that this is a quality vehicle and should be viewed as an opportunity to save by being able to source your own safety and reconditioning. The following is our required AS-IS legal jargon. </span></span></span></em></span></span></span></p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12pt><span style=background-color:white><span style=font-family:Times New Roman,serif><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:black>*** </span></span></span></em><em><span style=font-size:11.0pt><span style=font-family:Verdana,sans-serif><span style=color:#7e0a0a>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition ***</span></span></span></em></span></span></span></p>

2014 Ford Escape

210,500 KM

$6,937

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

*AS-IS* Titanium, AWD, Leather, Alloys

12309680

2014 Ford Escape

*AS-IS* Titanium, AWD, Leather, Alloys

Achilles Mazda

1195 Steeles Ave East, Milton, ON L9T 2X8

(289) 627-1800

$6,937

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J93EUD20069

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 210,500 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering

CD Player

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

