Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

164,955 KM

Details Description Features

$14,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE ECO 1.6L TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ALLOYS CRUISESE FWD *FREE ACCIDENT*

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE ECO 1.6L TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ALLOYS CRUISESE FWD *FREE ACCIDENT*

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 8536211
  2. 8536211
  3. 8536211
  4. 8536211
  5. 8536211
  6. 8536211
  7. 8536211
  8. 8536211
  9. 8536211
  10. 8536211
  11. 8536211
  12. 8536211
  13. 8536211
  14. 8536211
  15. 8536211
  16. 8536211
  17. 8536211
  18. 8536211
  19. 8536211
  20. 8536211
  21. 8536211
  22. 8536211
  23. 8536211
  24. 8536211
  25. 8536211
  26. 8536211
  27. 8536211
  28. 8536211
  29. 8536211
  30. 8536211
  31. 8536211
  32. 8536211
  33. 8536211
  34. 8536211
  35. 8536211
Contact Seller

$14,295

+ taxes & licensing

164,955KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8536211
  • Stock #: A1671
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX6EUD68974

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1671
  • Mileage 164,955 KM

Vehicle Description

*ECO-BOOST*SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 1.6L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 164,955 KM
$14,295 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 195,539 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent ...
 131,031 KM
$13,795 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory