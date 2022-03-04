$14,295+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
SE ECO 1.6L TURBO CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ALLOYS CRUISESE FWD *FREE ACCIDENT*
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8536211
- Stock #: A1671
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX6EUD68974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,955 KM
Vehicle Description
*ECO-BOOST*SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 1.6L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seats, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Back Up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
