Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

218,947 KM

Details Description Features

$10,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD ECOBOOST CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE 4WD ECOBOOST CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH CRUISE HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9244888
  2. 9244888
  3. 9244888
  4. 9244888
  5. 9244888
  6. 9244888
  7. 9244888
  8. 9244888
  9. 9244888
  10. 9244888
  11. 9244888
  12. 9244888
  13. 9244888
  14. 9244888
  15. 9244888
  16. 9244888
  17. 9244888
  18. 9244888
  19. 9244888
  20. 9244888
  21. 9244888
  22. 9244888
  23. 9244888
  24. 9244888
  25. 9244888
  26. 9244888
  27. 9244888
  28. 9244888
  29. 9244888
  30. 9244888
  31. 9244888
  32. 9244888
  33. 9244888
  34. 9244888
  35. 9244888
  36. 9244888
  37. 9244888
  38. 9244888
  39. 9244888
Contact Seller

$10,895

+ taxes & licensing

218,947KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9244888
  • Stock #: A1883
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G9XEUA08757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1883
  • Mileage 218,947 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. Grey on Tan Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Back up Camera, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.


Find our inventory at  www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2015 Ford Explorer X...
 172,128 KM
$19,495 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Pilot TOU...
 227,334 KM
$13,895 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Murano S...
 171,385 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory