2014 Ford Escape
SE 4WD *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED CAMERA NAV LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO ROOF
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED*ECO-BOOST* Very Clean Ford Escape SE 2.0L 4Cyl EcoBoost with Automatic Transmission has, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth and Cruise Control. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Alloys, Keyless Entry, Panoramic Roof, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Controls, Cruise Control, Door Code Entry, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS.
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
Vehicle Features
