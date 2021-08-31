Menu
2014 Ford Fiesta

145,590 KM

$7,295

+ tax & licensing
$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Ford Fiesta

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE SEDAN CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX/USB LOCAL CAR

2014 Ford Fiesta

SE SEDAN CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX/USB LOCAL CAR

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$7,295

+ taxes & licensing

145,590KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1487
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ4EM223551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,590 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford Fiesta Sedan 1.6L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated side Mirrors. Black on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Microsoft Sync, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

