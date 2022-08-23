$9,495+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Fiesta
SE SEDAN *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH CRUISE AUX/USB SERVICE RECORDS
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$9,495
- Listing ID: 8981989
- Stock #: A1781
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ8EM135358
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 150,605 KM
Vehicle Description
*15 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*FREE ACCIDENT*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford Fiesta Sedan 1.6L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Heated side Mirrors. White on Grey Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alloys, Microsoft Sync, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
