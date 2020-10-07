Menu
2014 Ford Focus

143,051 KM

Details Description Features

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

2014 Ford Focus

SE CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

143,051KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6107664
  Stock #: A1080
  VIN: 1FADP3F29EL113531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1080
  • Mileage 143,051 KM

Vehicle Description

*BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS*2ND SET OF WINTER ON RIMS*ACCIDENT FREE*CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*MINT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Ford Focus Sedan 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys, Fog Lights, and Cruise Control. Pearl White on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Bluetooth, Buckets Heated Front Seats, Steering Mounted Control, Side Turning Signal, Cruise Control, Alloys, Direction Compass, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Winter Tires
tinted windows
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Extra Set of Tires
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Service Records Included

