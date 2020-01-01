Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

62,124 KM

$15,795

+ tax & licensing
$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Coupe Automatic No Accident Alloys Certified

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Coupe Automatic No Accident Alloys Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$15,795

+ taxes & licensing

62,124KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6303504
  Stock #: D6250
  VIN: 1ZVBP8AM7E5227469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D6250
  • Mileage 62,124 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*LOW KM*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ford Mustang Coupe V6 With Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Blue on Grey Int. Financing options are available from as low as $158/ Monthly or $343/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

