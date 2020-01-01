2014 Ford Mustang

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-3161
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6
905-901-3161
+ taxes & licensing
*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*LOW KM*PRICED TO SALE*Very Clean Ford Mustang Coupe V6 With Automatic Transmission, Bluetooth, Blue on Grey Int. Financing options are available from as low as $158/ Monthly or $343/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6