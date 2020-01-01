Menu
2014 Honda Accord

189,636 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L PREMUIM PKG SIDE CAMERAS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH SUNROOF

2014 Honda Accord

EX-L PREMUIM PKG SIDE CAMERAS CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH SUNROOF

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,636KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6303507
  Stock #: A1092
  VIN: 1HGCR2F84EA805529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1092
  • Mileage 189,636 KM

Vehicle Description

*ECON SIDE CAMERAS SUNROOF HEATED 4 SEATS LEATHER ALLOYS CRUISE PUSH START*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED 2 YEARS WARRANTY* Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Honda Accord EX-L Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Back up and Side Cameras, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Control, Memory Driver Seat, and Heated Leather 4 Seats. Grey on Black Leather Interior.  FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry with Door Touch, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Leather front and Back Seats, Side Turning Signals, Rear Back Up and Side Dual Cameras, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Curb Side Mirrors
Automatic lights
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium Interior Trim Level
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

