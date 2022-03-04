Menu
2014 Honda Accord

181,866 KM

Details Description Features

$15,895

+ tax & licensing
$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

SPORT SEDAN CVT CERTIFIED *2ND SET WINTER* CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

2014 Honda Accord

SPORT SEDAN CVT CERTIFIED *2ND SET WINTER* CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,895

+ taxes & licensing

181,866KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8477466
  Stock #: A1653
  VIN: 1HGCR2F55EA807473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1653
  • Mileage 181,866 KM

Vehicle Description

*ECO SYSTEM HEATED SEATS ALLOYS CRUISE *2ND SET WINTER**CERTIFIED* Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Honda Accord SPORT Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats. Blue on Black Interior. FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Engine Remote Starter, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated front Seats, Side Turning Signals, Rear Back Up Camera, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Privacy Glass
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

