2014 Honda Accord
EX-L PREMUIM PKG SIDE CAMERAS CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH SUNROOF
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
- Listing ID: 8685920
- Stock #: A1716
- VIN: 1HGCR2F81EA801583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,282 KM
Vehicle Description
*ACCIDENT FREE*22 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED * Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Honda Accord EX-L Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Back up and Side Cameras, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Control, Memory Driver Seat, and Heated Leather 4 Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior. FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry with Door Touch, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Leather front and Back Seats, Side Turning Signals, Rear Back Up and Side Dual Cameras, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
