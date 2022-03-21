Menu
2014 Honda Accord

206,282 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

EX-L PREMUIM PKG SIDE CAMERAS CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH SUNROOF

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Used
  • Listing ID: 8685920
  • Stock #: A1716
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F81EA801583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*22 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED * Very Clean 2.4L 4Cyl Honda Accord EX-L Sedan with Automatic Transmission has Back up and Side Cameras, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Alloys, Cruise Control, Memory Driver Seat, and Heated Leather 4 Seats. Black on Black Leather Interior.  FULLY LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Keyless Entry with Door Touch, Sunroof, Dual Power Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Heated Leather front and Back Seats, Side Turning Signals, Rear Back Up and Side Dual Cameras, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Buy From Home Available

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-XXXX

905-281-2255

