Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Honda Accord

166,700 KM

Details Description Features

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

EX COUPE CERTIFIED CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SENSORS

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Accord

EX COUPE CERTIFIED CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 9836291
  2. 9836291
  3. 9836291
  4. 9836291
  5. 9836291
  6. 9836291
  7. 9836291
  8. 9836291
  9. 9836291
  10. 9836291
  11. 9836291
  12. 9836291
  13. 9836291
  14. 9836291
  15. 9836291
  16. 9836291
  17. 9836291
  18. 9836291
  19. 9836291
  20. 9836291
  21. 9836291
  22. 9836291
  23. 9836291
  24. 9836291
  25. 9836291
  26. 9836291
  27. 9836291
  28. 9836291
  29. 9836291
  30. 9836291
  31. 9836291
  32. 9836291
  33. 9836291
  34. 9836291
  35. 9836291
  36. 9836291
  37. 9836291
Contact Seller

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9836291
  • Stock #: A2068
  • VIN: 1HGCT1B7XEA800893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A2068
  • Mileage 166,700 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean 2,.4L 4CYL Honda Accord EX Coupe with Automatic Transmission has Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats. Pearl White on Black Interior. LOADED WITH: Power windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC, Keyless, Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Power Driver Seat, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push to Start, Side Turning Signals, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Seating

Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Additional Features

Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2005 Chrysler Crossf...
 131,200 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 2500 ST HEM...
 225,000 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Accord EX...
 166,700 KM
$14,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory