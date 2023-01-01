$14,895+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord
EX COUPE CERTIFIED CAMERA SUNROOF BLUETOOTH HEATED SENSORS
Location
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
166,700KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9836291
- Stock #: A2068
- VIN: 1HGCT1B7XEA800893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 166,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Windows
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Seating
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Additional Features
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Service Records Included
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
