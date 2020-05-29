Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Contact Seller
2014 Honda Civic

2014 Honda Civic

EX Sedan 5 SPEED MANUAL CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda Civic

EX Sedan 5 SPEED MANUAL CAMERA BLUETOOTH CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

  1. 5140511
  2. 5140511
  3. 5140511
  4. 5140511
  5. 5140511
  6. 5140511
  7. 5140511
  8. 5140511
  9. 5140511
  10. 5140511
  11. 5140511
  12. 5140511
  13. 5140511
  14. 5140511
  15. 5140511
  16. 5140511
  17. 5140511
  18. 5140511
  19. 5140511
  20. 5140511
  21. 5140511
  22. 5140511
  23. 5140511
  24. 5140511
  25. 5140511
  26. 5140511
Contact Seller

$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 164,806KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140511
  • Stock #: D5798
  • VIN: 2HGFB2E51EH000260
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE*Very Clean Honda Civic EX Sedan With 5 SPEED MANUAL, Rear View Camera, Side Camera, Bluetooth, White on Grey Int. Financing options are available from as low as $194/ Monthly or $87/ Bi-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Climate Control, Heated Seats, Alloys, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Side Camera, Push to Start, Keyless Entry. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161 TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • 2 keys
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LooLoo Auto Sales

2011 Honda Odyssey E...
 209,025 KM
$9,795 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 157,025 KM
$9,395 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Impreza ...
 50,457 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

LooLoo Auto Sales

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-3161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory