2014 Honda CR-V

225,632 KM

Details

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Honda CR-V

2014 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE

2014 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD CERTIFIED *1 OWNER*FREE ACCIDENT* CAMERA HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

225,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8685923
  • Stock #: A1717
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H38EH104506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1717
  • Mileage 225,632 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER ON RIMS*ONE OWNER*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR**CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 4WD Honda CR-V LX 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Heated Seat, Cruise Control, and Bluetooth. Silver on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD, AC/AUX/USB, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Heated Font Seats, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Winter Tires
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

