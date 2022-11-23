Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

168,755 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

GT HATCHBACK *1 OWNER* CERTIFED BLUETOOTH * 2ND WINTER* HEATED SEATS ECO SYSTEM CRUISE

Location

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

168,755KM
Used
  • Stock #: A1914
  • VIN: KMHD25LH4EU169847

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 168,755 KM

Vehicle Description

*2nd SET WINTER TIRES*ONE OWNER*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback 2.0L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission. White on Black Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Eco System, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Single Owner
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

