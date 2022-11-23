2014 Hyundai Elantra

$12,495 + taxes & licensing 1 6 8 , 7 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9363454

9363454 Stock #: A1914

A1914 VIN: KMHD25LH4EU169847

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Mileage 168,755 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Single Owner Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.