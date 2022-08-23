Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

186,702 KM

Details Description Features

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
GLS FWD *7 PASSENGER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

GLS FWD *7 PASSENGER* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CRUISE ALLOYS

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

186,702KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8981941
  Stock #: A1782
  VIN: KM8SM4HF5EU070537

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,702 KM

Vehicle Description

*UP TO DATE 48 HYUNDAI SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*7 PASSENGER*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITION* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 3.3L V6 with Automatic Transmission has Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Heated Front Seats, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Engine Remote Start, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
7 PASSENGER
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Pre-sale Inspected
High Beam Assist / HBA

