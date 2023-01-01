Menu
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

168,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2.4 SPORT AWD CERTIFIED CAMERA SUNROOF BLIND SPOT HEATED SEATS & STEERING BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

168,900KM
Used
  • Stock #: A2069
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB2EG150094

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,900 KM

Vehicle Description

*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR* Very Clean Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Pkg 2.4L AWD with Automatic Transmission has Camera, Heated Seats & Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys and Cruise Control. Grey on Black Leather Interior. Vehicle Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control System, Fog Lights, Memory Driver Seat, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, Alloys, Steering Mounted Controls, Power Front Seats, Blind Spot Indicator, Side Turning Signals, Heated Leather Front and Back Seats, Side Turning Signals, Reverse Parking Sensors, Sunroof, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Dual Power Seats

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

