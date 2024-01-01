Menu
Excellent condition,Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry,etc…..vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $11500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only. RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH: 647-281-2241

2014 Hyundai Tucson

119,853 KM

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  11. 1728071759
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
119,853KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3AF3EU908292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition,Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry,etc…..vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $11500 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.
RELIANCE AUTO 8215 LAWSON ROAD MILTON ONTARIO PH: 647-281-2241 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2014 Hyundai Tucson