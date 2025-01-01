$10,500+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Tucson
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,321KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8JT3AF3EU908292
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,321 KM
Excellent condition,Accident free,service record,Automatic Transmission,AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Bluetooth,cruise control,Heated seats,power Windows,Power Lock,keyless entry,etc…..vehicle is being sold certified.....6 Month Premium special Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10200 plus tax plus licensing fee...Financing Available...View and test drive by appointment only.
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
