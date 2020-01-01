2014 Hyundai Veloster

*PRICED TO SALE*LOCAL VEHICLE*Very Clean Hyundai Veloster Turbocharged With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Copper on Black Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $187/ Monthly or $86/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Push to Start, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

