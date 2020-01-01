Menu
2014 Hyundai Veloster

Turbo 6 Speed manual Navigation Camera Certified

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 106,272KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4482891
  • Stock #: D5655
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE1EU205808
Exterior Colour
Copper
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

*PRICED TO SALE*LOCAL VEHICLE*Very Clean Hyundai Veloster Turbocharged With 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Copper on Black Leather Interior. Finance it for as low as $187/ Monthly or $86/ Bi-Weekly (Taxes HST Included) with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Bucket Leather Seats, Navigation System, Rear View Camera, Panoramic Sunroof, Push to Start, Keyless, Xenon, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905.901.3161.

TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.
Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.
Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Lumbar Seat Adjustment
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package
  • Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

