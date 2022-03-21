Menu
2014 Hyundai Veloster

196,369 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Hyundai Veloster

2014 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED ALLOYS

2014 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO CERTIFIED *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED ALLOYS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,369KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8680901
  Stock #: A1713
  VIN: KMHTC6AD6EU200630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # A1713
  • Mileage 196,369 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE RECORD*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean Hyundai Veloster Hatchback 1.6L Turbo 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, and Cruise Control. Blue on Black Int. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Bluetooth, Heated Bucket Front Seats, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Fog Lights, Back Camera, Reverse Parking Sensors, Push Start, Premium Audio System, Side Turning Signals, Extra Set Of Winter Tires, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

