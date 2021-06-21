Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Infiniti QX

212,187 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti QX

2014 Infiniti QX

TECH PKG AWD NAVI 360 CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Infiniti QX

TECH PKG AWD NAVI 360 CAMERA CERTIFIED 2YR WARRANTY *FREE ACCIDENT* SUNROOF BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

  1. 7431089
  2. 7431089
  3. 7431089
  4. 7431089
  5. 7431089
  6. 7431089
  7. 7431089
  8. 7431089
  9. 7431089
  10. 7431089
  11. 7431089
  12. 7431089
  13. 7431089
  14. 7431089
  15. 7431089
  16. 7431089
  17. 7431089
  18. 7431089
  19. 7431089
  20. 7431089
  21. 7431089
  22. 7431089
  23. 7431089
  24. 7431089
  25. 7431089
  26. 7431089
  27. 7431089
  28. 7431089
  29. 7431089
  30. 7431089
  31. 7431089
  32. 7431089
  33. 7431089
  34. 7431089
  35. 7431089
  36. 7431089
  37. 7431089
  38. 7431089
  39. 7431089
  40. 7431089
  41. 7431089
  42. 7431089
  43. 7431089
  44. 7431089
  45. 7431089
  46. 7431089
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,187KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7431089
  • Stock #: A1343
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM8EC539198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1343
  • Mileage 212,187 KM

Vehicle Description

*7 PSSNGRS*NAVI 360 CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ENGINE R. START FRONT/BACK PARKING SENSORS*NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2Y WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Nice Clean 3.5L V6 Infiniti QX60 AWD Tech Package with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Sunroof, Birds Eye View Camera, Memory Power Heated Leather Seats, and Bluetooth. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Front Heated Leather Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Engine Remote Start, Dual Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Back Up/Side View Camera, Fog Lights, Door Code, Push to Start, Wood Trim Interior, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Rear Temp Controls, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
New Tires
Security System
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Compass Direction
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Door Code Entry
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Premium Interior Trim Level
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Birds Eye View Camera
Service Records Included
Luggage / Roof Rack
WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Moto of Ontario

2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 169,805 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 V8 SLT...
 212,915 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tacoma 4...
 189,407 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

Call Dealer

905-281-XXXX

(click to show)

905-281-2255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory