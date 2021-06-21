2014 Infiniti QX

+ taxes & licensing
905-281-2255
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
905-281-2255
+ taxes & licensing
*7 PSSNGRS*NAVI 360 CAMERA HEATED LEATHER SUNROOF BLUETOOTH ENGINE R. START FRONT/BACK PARKING SENSORS*NISSAN SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED 2Y WARRANTY*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Nice Clean 3.5L V6 Infiniti QX60 AWD Tech Package with Automatic Transmission has Navigation, Sunroof, Birds Eye View Camera, Memory Power Heated Leather Seats, and Bluetooth. Pearl White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Front Heated Leather Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Engine Remote Start, Dual Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Controls, Premium Audio System, Intelligent Keyless Entry, Back Up/Side View Camera, Fog Lights, Door Code, Push to Start, Wood Trim Interior, Roof Rack, Power Tail Gate, Front and Back Parking Sensors, Rear Temp Controls, Memory Driver Seat, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, 2 Year Power Train (Engine/ Transmission) Seals & Gaskets Warranty, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!!
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2