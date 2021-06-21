2014 Infiniti QX

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 2 1 2 , 1 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7431089

7431089 Stock #: A1343

A1343 VIN: 5N1AL0MM8EC539198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1343

Mileage 212,187 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper tinted windows New Tires Safety Security System Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Telescopic Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats 7 PASSENGER Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Automatic lights Fully loaded BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Tech Package Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package 2 keys TOUCHSCREEN Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM 3rd / Third Row Seats Compass Direction Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Door Code Entry Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Power Rear Door / Hatch Auto Start or Remote Start Premium Interior Trim Level Trailer Hitch / Tow Package Birds Eye View Camera Service Records Included Luggage / Roof Rack WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.