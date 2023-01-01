Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

148,830 KM

Details

$19,495

+ tax & licensing
$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

3.2L LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAVI BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO

2014 Jeep Cherokee

3.2L LIMITED 4WD CERTIFIED CAMERA NAVI BLUETOOTH LEATHER HEATED SEATS PANO

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

148,830KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10425330
  • Stock #: A2300
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDS0EW189039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2300
  • Mileage 148,830 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Jeep Cherokee limited 3.2L AWD With Automatic Transmission. Black on Black Leather Interior, Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, AC, Keyless Entry, Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats, Push To Start, Fog Light, Heated Steering Wheel, Back Up Camera, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Power Front Seats, Bluetooth, Touch Screen, Memory Driver Seat, Power Tail Gate, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Chrome Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Hill start assist
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
4x4
Automatic lights
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
TOUCHSCREEN
Auto Dimming Side Mirrors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Side Turning Signals
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

