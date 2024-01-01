Menu
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Jeep Cherokee

133,680 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

2014 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,680KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMAS5EW181930

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 133,680 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-XXXX

647-281-2241

289-937-2764
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2014 Jeep Cherokee