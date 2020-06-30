Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

105,592 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Milton Chrysler

905-878-8877

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

905-878-8877

  1. 5344880
  2. 5344880
  3. 5344880
  4. 5344880
  5. 5344880
  6. 5344880
  7. 5344880
  8. 5344880
  9. 5344880
  10. 5344880
  11. 5344880
  12. 5344880
  13. 5344880
  14. 5344880
  15. 5344880
  16. 5344880
  17. 5344880
  18. 5344880
  19. 5344880
  20. 5344880
  21. 5344880
  22. 5344880
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5344880
  • Stock #: P2974
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB4EW271576

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

105,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,592 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2014 Jeep Cherokee! It just arrived on our lot this past week! Jeep prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: tilt and telescoping steering wheel, an overhead console, and much more. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Milton Chrysler

2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 14,349 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic LX
 35,241 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Durango R/T
 41,237 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Milton Chrysler

Milton Chrysler

Milton Chrysler

81 Ontario St North, Milton, ON L9T 2T2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-8877

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory