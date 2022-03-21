$14,858+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-729-5672
2014 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH | 8.4 | CAM | SOUND | UCONNECT & MORE!!!
Location
Hunt Chrysler Fiat
500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6
1-888-729-5672
$14,858
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8953693
- Stock #: P5982A
- VIN: 1C4PJLCB4EW106658
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 219,954 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH FWD!!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Cloth Bucket Seating, LED Tail Lamps, UConnect 8.4inch Touchscreen, 9 Amplified Speakers, Rear Backup Camera, Fog Lamps and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hunt Chrysler Fiat
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.