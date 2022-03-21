Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

219,954 KM

Details Description

$14,858

+ tax & licensing
Hunt Chrysler Fiat

1-888-729-5672

NORTH | 8.4 | CAM | SOUND | UCONNECT & MORE!!!

Location

Hunt Chrysler Fiat

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

219,954KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8953693
  • Stock #: P5982A
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCB4EW106658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 219,954 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!! WHAT A DEAL!!! 2014 JEEP CHEROKEE NORTH FWD!!! Equipped with a 2.4L Engine, Automatic Transmission, Premium Cloth Bucket Seating, LED Tail Lamps, UConnect 8.4inch Touchscreen, 9 Amplified Speakers, Rear Backup Camera, Fog Lamps and so much much more!! Come today and deal with one of our NON-COMMISSION sales team members and experience the best service in Ontario!!

500 Bronte St South, Milton, ON L9T 2X6

