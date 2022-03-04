2014 Jeep Patriot

$11,295 + taxes & licensing 1 6 3 , 7 3 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8600615

8600615 Stock #: A1689

A1689 VIN: 1C4NJRAB5ED820114

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1689

Mileage 163,734 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Chrome Wheels Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Controls Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD 4x4 Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Compass Direction Electronic Stability Control ESC Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.