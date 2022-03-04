Menu
2014 Jeep Patriot

163,734 KM

Details Description Features

$11,295

+ tax & licensing
$11,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Patriot

2014 Jeep Patriot

SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS AUX FOG LIGHTS

2014 Jeep Patriot

SPORT 4WD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* CRUISE ALLOYS AUX FOG LIGHTS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$11,295

+ taxes & licensing

163,734KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8600615
  Stock #: A1689
  VIN: 1C4NJRAB5ED820114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1689
  • Mileage 163,734 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*SERVICE HISTORY*CERTIFIED* Very Clean Sport Jeep Patriot 2.4L 4Cyl with Automatic Transmission has Alloys, Cruise Control, Roof Rack and AUX, Black on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Door Locks, Power Windows, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Keyless, Steering Mounted Control, Alloys, Cruise Controls, Roof Rack, Fog Lights, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS. 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Friday from 10am to 7:00pm and Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Chrome Wheels
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Steering
CD Player
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Dual Power Seats
AWD
4x4
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Email Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

