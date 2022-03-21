$10,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Reliance Auto Inc
647-281-2241
2014 Kia Optima
2014 Kia Optima
LX
Location
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5
647-281-2241
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
173,292KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8727134
- VIN: KNAGM4A79E5505290
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 173,292 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc
Reliance Auto Inc
8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5