2014 Kia Optima

173,292 KM

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

2014 Kia Optima

2014 Kia Optima

LX

2014 Kia Optima

LX

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

173,292KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8727134
  VIN: KNAGM4A79E5505290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 173,292 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner,accident free,Excellent condition,service record,Automatic Transmission, AC,Heating,very well maintained ,Heated seats,cruise control, power Windows,Power Lock, Keyless entry, .....vehicle is being sold certified.....one year Powertrain warranty included ....Price $10950 plus tax plus licensing fee...Reliance Auto...please call or text for more info Read Less

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

