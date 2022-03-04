Menu
2014 Kia Rondo

143,788 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Kia Rondo

2014 Kia Rondo

EX CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CAMERA LEATER BACK UP SENSORS

2014 Kia Rondo

EX CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS CAMERA LEATER BACK UP SENSORS

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

143,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8556353
  • Stock #: A1684
  • VIN: KNAHU8A38E7041504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1684
  • Mileage 143,788 KM

Vehicle Description

*SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*GREAT CONDITIONS*7 SEATER* Very Clean Kia Rondo EX 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl With Automatic transmission has, Bluetooth, Alloys and Leather Heated Seats. White on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX/USB, Steering Mounted Controls, AC, Bluetooth, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Fog Lights, Push To Start, Alloys, Heated Front Seats, Back Up Sensors, Cruise Control, Premium Infinity Audio System, Heating Steering wheel, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
7 PASSENGER
Rear Defrost
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Proximity Key
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

