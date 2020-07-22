Menu
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

105,227 KM

Details Description Features

$42,795

+ tax & licensing
LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography Navi Certified

Location

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

105,227KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5544063
  • Stock #: D5977
  • VIN: SALWR2EF8EA303028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5977
  • Mileage 105,227 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Range Rover Sport 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography With Navigation System, Rear View Camera, 21 inch Rim, White on Brown Leather Int. Financing options are available for 60 Months OAC. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Back up Camera, Heated/Ventilated Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, Alloys, ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. Please call for further details. 905-901-3161. TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED,

Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day.

Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details.

Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

