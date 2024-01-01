Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 Lexus IS 250 AWD for sale in Milton, ON

2014 Lexus IS 250

209,352 KM

Details Features

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Lexus IS 250

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus IS 250

AWD

Location

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

647-281-2241

  1. 1730142377
  2. 1730142377
  3. 1730142377
  4. 1730142377
  5. 1730142377
  6. 1730142377
  7. 1730142377
  8. 1730142377
  9. 1730142377
  10. 1730142377
  11. 1730142377
  12. 1730142377
  13. 1730142377
  14. 1730142377
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,352KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHCF1D28E5002147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,352 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Reliance Auto Inc

Used 2009 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Milton, ON
2009 Nissan Sentra S 199,853 KM $3,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Milton, ON
2012 Hyundai Accent GL 83,800 KM $8,350 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue SV for sale in Milton, ON
2014 Nissan Rogue SV 127,375 KM $10,900 + tax & lic

Email Reliance Auto Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reliance Auto Inc

Reliance Auto Inc

8215 Lawson Rd #203, Milton, ON L9T 5E5

Call Dealer

647-281-XXXX

(click to show)

647-281-2241

Alternate Numbers
289-937-2764
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Reliance Auto Inc

647-281-2241

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus IS 250