2014 Lexus RX 350

$19,595 + taxes & licensing 228,500 KM Used

Listing ID: 9772579

9772579 Stock #: A2060

A2060 VIN: 2T2BK1BA4EC230700

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 228,500 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer HEATED FRONT SEATS Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Media / Nav / Comm CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Push Button Start Trim Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Automatic lights BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Tech Package Driver Side Airbag Aux in Premium Audio Package Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators Backup / Rear View Camera Anti-Start Security Clear Carproof or Carfax Side Turning Signals Power Rear Door / Hatch Premium Interior Trim Level Luggage / Roof Rack

