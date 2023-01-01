Menu
2014 Lexus RX 350

228,500 KM

$19,595

+ tax & licensing
$19,595

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Lexus RX 350

2014 Lexus RX 350

AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF BLIND SPOT HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

2014 Lexus RX 350

AWD CERTIFIED *FREE ACCIDENT* NAVI CAMERA SUNROOF BLIND SPOT HEATED LEATHER BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$19,595

+ taxes & licensing

228,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9772579
  Stock #: A2060
  VIN: 2T2BK1BA4EC230700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A2060
  • Mileage 228,500 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED* Very Clean AWD 3.5L V6 Lexus RX350 with Automatic Transmission has Navi, Camera, Blind Spot, Push to Start, Bluetooth, Cruise Control and Alloys. Black on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Heated Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC/ Dual Climate Control, Sunroof, Memory Driver Seat, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control, Steering Mounted Controls, Alloys, Fog Lights, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bind Spot Monitor, Side Turning Signals, Dual Power Seats, Heated Power Leather Front Seats, Power Tail Gate, Push To Start, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. Nine O Five-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!


We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Changer
Bluetooth

Seating

Leather Interior
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Tech Package
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Premium Audio Package
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Premium Interior Trim Level
Luggage / Roof Rack

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

