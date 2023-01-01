Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

156,000 KM

$14,895

+ tax & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario

TOURING AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE

TOURING AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$14,895

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641950
  • Stock #: A1995
  • VIN: JM3KE4CY2E0369802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1995
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*31 MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONATRIO CAR*CERTIFIED*GREATE CONDITION* Clean Mazda CX-5 Sport 2.5L AWD Skyactive 4Cyl with AutomaticTransmission has Cruise Control System. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks, and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Alloys, Keyless, Back Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Driver Seat, Sunroof, Push To Start, Alloys, Cruise Control System, Steering Mounted Control, AND ALL THE POWER OPTIONS !!!!!Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 3 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more details.Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 9O5-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

