$14,895
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Moto of Ontario
2014 Mazda CX-5
2014 Mazda CX-5
TOURING AWD *ACCIDENT FREE* CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$14,895
+ taxes & licensing
156,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9641950
- Stock #: A1995
- VIN: JM3KE4CY2E0369802
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1995
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed. Find our inventory at WWW AUTOMOTOINC CA
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Push Button Start
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Anti-Start Security
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2