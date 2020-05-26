Menu
$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

LooLoo Auto Sales

905-901-3161

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

SKY ACTIVE GT HEADS UP DISPLAY NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

SKY ACTIVE GT HEADS UP DISPLAY NAVI CAMERA CERTIFIED

Location

LooLoo Auto Sales

610 Martin Street, Milton, ON L9T 3H6

905-901-3161

$10,795

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,087KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5025624
  • Stock #: D5792
  • VIN: JM1BM1M30E1100172
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
White
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door

*NO ACCIDENT*WELL MAINTAINED*LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE* Very Clean Mazda3 GT Sky Active With Automatic Transmission, Heads Up Display, Navigation, Camera, Red on White Leather Int. Financing options are available from as low as $202/ Monthly or $93/ B-Weekly Taxes HST Included with $0 down payment @ 4.75% interest rate, for 72 Months O.A.C. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, CD/ AUX, Bluetooth, AC, Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Sunroof, Leather Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Push to Start, Navigation System, Back Up Camera, Bose Sound System, Lane Departure Warning. ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification and Car Fax Report ALL INCLUDED in the selling price!! At no extra cost to you!! LooLoo Auto Sales, Milton, ON. 905.901.3161 TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED, Bring your trade in and let our on-site buyers estimate your vehicle on the same day. Our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for details. Visit us at 610 Martin Street, Milton, L9T 3H6 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Telescopic Steering Wheel
  • Push Button Start
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Dual Climate Control
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Bose Sound System
Windows
  • Sunroof
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
  • Vehicle Stability Management VSM
  • Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
  • Theft Deterrent/Alarm
  • Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
  • Assisted Braking
  • Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
  • Remote / Keyless Entry
  • Air Conditioning A/C
  • Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
  • Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

