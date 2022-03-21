$15,295+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GT 2.5L CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV SUNROOF LEATHER CRUISE
Location
Auto Moto of Ontario
583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
$15,295
- Listing ID: 8692229
- Stock #: A1723
- VIN: JM1BM1W32E1154165
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,381 KM
Vehicle Description
*23 DETAILED MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl GT-SKYACTIVE Mazda 3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, navigation System Cruise Control and Alloys. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Head Up Display, Lane Keep Assist, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail
Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.
Find our inventory at http://www.automotoinc.ca/
Vehicle Features
