2014 Mazda MAZDA3

171,381 KM

$15,295

+ tax & licensing
$15,295

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

905-281-2255

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT 2.5L CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV SUNROOF LEATHER CRUISE

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GT 2.5L CERTIFIED HEATED SEATS BLUETOOTH CAMERA NAV SUNROOF LEATHER CRUISE

Location

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

$15,295

+ taxes & licensing

171,381KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8692229
  • Stock #: A1723
  • VIN: JM1BM1W32E1154165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1723
  • Mileage 171,381 KM

Vehicle Description

*23 DETAILED MAZDA SERVICE RECORDS*CERTIFIED*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.5L 4Cyl GT-SKYACTIVE Mazda 3 with Automatic Transmission has Bluetooth, Back Up Camera, navigation System Cruise Control and Alloys. Red on Black Leather Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Alloys, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Head Up Display, Lane Keep Assist, Sunroof, Steering Mounted Controls, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!! 

Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. 905-281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!

We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

 

Find our inventory at  http://www.automotoinc.ca/

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Knee airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bose Sound System
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
SPORT PACKAGE
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included
High Beam Assist / HBA

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

905-281-2255

