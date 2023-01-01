Menu
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

140,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Moto of Ontario

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2.0L SKYACTIV TECH 6SP MANUAL *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2.0L SKYACTIV TECH 6SP MANUAL *FREE ACCIDENT* CERTIFIED BLUETOOTH

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

140,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9637276
  • Stock #: A1994
  • VIN: JM1BM1U70E1152503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1994
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

*ACCIDENT FREE*LOCAL ONTARIO CAR*CERTIFIED*SERVICE RECORDS*GREAT CONDITIONS* Very Clean 2.0L 4Cyl SKYACTIVE Mazda 3 with 6SP Manual Transmission has Bluetooth. Grey on Charcoal Interior. Fully Loaded with: Power Windows, Power Locks and Power Mirrors, CD/AUX, AC, Buckets Sport Seats, Keyless, Push To Start, Steering Mounted Controls, Bluetooth, and ALL THE POWER OPTIONS!!
Vehicle Comes With: Safety Certification, our vehicles qualify up to 4 years extended warranty, please speak to your sales representative for more detail

Auto Moto Of Ontario @ 583 Main St E. , Milton, L9T3J2 ON. Please call for further details. nine O five -281-2255 ALL TRADE INS ARE WELCOMED!
We are open Monday to Saturdays from 10am to 6pm, Sundays closed.

Find our inventory at www automotoinc ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Rear Defrost
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Accident Free
Wheel Locks
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Pre-sale Inspected
Service Records Included

Auto Moto of Ontario

Auto Moto of Ontario

583 Main St East, Milton, ON L9T 3J2
