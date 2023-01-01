2014 Mazda MAZDA3

$11,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9637276

9637276 Stock #: A1994

A1994 VIN: JM1BM1U70E1152503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # A1994

Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Locks Dual front airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Windows Rear Defrost Seating 5 Passenger Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Accident Free Wheel Locks Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Electronic Stability Control ESC Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax Pre-sale Inspected Service Records Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.